Seven Flint candidates vying for Michigan House of Representatives seat to participate in forum

Flint, MI — Seven candidates vying for the 34th District State Representative seat have confirmed that they will participate in a democrat political forum at Joy Tabernacle church on Flint’s north side.

Organizer, Rich Jones, says candidates Michael Clack, Sean Croudy, Monica Galloway, Santino Guerra, Charis Lee, Candice Mushatt and Claudia Perkins-Milton have all said they will be participating in the forum at the church located at 2505 N. Chevrolet Ave. The event runs from 5:30 – 8 p.m. and there will also be opportunities for participants to meet each candidate before and after the forum.

A total of eleven candidates are hoping to finish out the term left open by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley after he won the 2019 mayoral race against Dr. Karen Weaver. Candidates Cynthia Neeley, Vincent Lang and Sherwood Pea have not confirmed their attendance to the event. Adam Ford is the sole republican candidate.

The forum comes just before a Jan. 7, 2020 special primary election to fill the seat. A special election to be held during Michigan’s presidential primary election on March 10, 2020 will determine who takes the seat. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Neeley’s term in the House, which ends Dec. 31, 2020.

To win a full two-year term, they will have to run again in an Aug. 4, 2020 primary election and Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

Details

What: 34th District State Representative Candidate Forum

When: Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Joy Tabernacle Church, 2505 N. Chevrolet Ave.

(Flint Beat reporter, Andrew Roth contributed to this report.)