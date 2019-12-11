Statement: Congressman Dan Kildee in support of Articles of Impeachment against President Trump

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, December 10, 2019

Contact: Rotimi Adeoye, Rotimi.Adeoye@mail.house.gov, 202-256-6655

Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee in Support of Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, issued the following statement after two articles of impeachment were introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“The President has abused the powers of his office, betrayed the public trust and undermined America’s national security by pressuring a foreign government to interfere in our elections for his own political gain. Damning evidence has been presented about the President’s misconduct in office, and it is clear to me that Donald Trump has committed an impeachable offense under the Constitution.

“No one is above the law, including the President. And in this serious and solemn moment in our nation’s history, the Constitution is clear: the remedy for such misconduct by a sitting president is impeachment. I did not come to Congress to impeach the President of the United States. But sadly, the President’s misconduct has left Congress no choice.

“I will vote in favor of articles of impeachment to defend our Constitution, protect our democracy, and hold this President accountable.”

