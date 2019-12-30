Statement: Flint mayor’s office says city’s 2019 audit will be on time

FLINT, MI — The City of Flint expects to submit its FY 2019 audit on time — completing the report by the Dec. 31 deadline despite being weeks behind schedule when the new administration took office last month.

While the City Council hired the auditors, the credit for completing this report really goes to the city’s Finance Department. Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued a personal thank you to the team for working so hard to get the audit process back on track.

Once the final audit report is completed and submitted to the state of Michigan, it will be released publicly.