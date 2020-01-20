Statement from Flint Mayor’s office concerning the audit

Flint, MI — We appreciate the thorough report on the audit presented tonight during the special meeting of the Flint City Council. This audit of the city’s finances as of June 30, 2019, gives us a glimpse into some of the accounting, accountability, and operational problems created by the previous administration.

Auditors discussed 12 areas of significant concern and said it will take several years to address all the issues this administration inherited.

“There is a lot here to fix,” said Doug Deeter, an auditor for Rehmann, the firm hired by the City Council to conduct the audit.

Stephen Blann, another auditor for Rehmann, also said it will be a lot of work for the city “to address even half of the issues that we identified here in this next year.”

We as a city — both the administration and Council — must work efficiently and effectively together to accomplish this important work.

“This administration and I look forward to tackling these challenges by working with Council President Monica Galloway and the Flint City Council,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We remain hopeful we can meet these goals through our cooperative efforts.”

Progress already is being made, including the already-completed purchase of locks for cash drawers. We will continue working hard on behalf of the residents of Flint to move this city forward.