The Flint & Genesee Literacy Network welcomes new executive director

FLINT, MI (February 19, 2020) – Mott Community College and the Steering Committee of the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network have named Angela Hood-Beaugard as the new Executive Director. Angela has over 30 years of management experience, largely in the private sector, and holds an MBA and a BS in accounting from Northwood University, and an associate’s degree in accounting and business management from Mott Community College. Angela has an immense passion for bettering our community and a keen understanding of the challenges faced by the greater Flint area.

After a competitive search process, Angela began her tenure as FGLN’s Executive Director on January 13, 2020. The Executive Committee of the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network’s Steering Committee states: “Her collaborative leadership style is an excellent fit with the mission of the Literacy Network. We are confident that our partners will benefit from her skilled leadership as together we implement the priorities identified in our strategic plan. As Angela settles into her new leadership role over the next few months, she will welcome the opportunity to meet personally with community partners to discuss the critically important work of improving literacy rates.”

Angela joins the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network after serving as the Vice President of Community Development at Metro Community Development. She initiated a transparent financial reporting system among homeless funding sources to drive the communal awareness and efficacy for the county. Angela is a Flint native, resident, and a proud product of the Flint Community School system. She currently serves on the Flint and Genesee Continuum of Care, Mott Community College Business Division Advisory Board, Mott Community College Accounting Division Advisory Board, Baker College’s Health and Human Services Statewide Advisory Board, and previously served on the Flint Children’s Museum Financial Board of Directors. Additionally, she is active in the community as a faith leader and pastor, serving youth and families in crisis for the past 22 years, and is a 15-year Big Sister through the Big Brothers and Sisters of Flint and Genesee County.

Angela has always had a passion for literacy. Her mother, an avid reader, instilled the love of reading in her as a child and the local library became a refuge. She continues to advocate for education as a pathway out of poverty and will work tirelessly to ensure that our community has both the access and ability to properly navigate this road. Following the words of Muhammad Ali, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth,” Angela truly leads by example as evidenced by the incredible impact she has in her community and her commitment to supporting and advancing the residents of Flint and Genesee County.

In 2019, the Network’s staff and Steering Committee underwent an extensive effort to envision the goals of the network over the next three years, to clarify the mission and vision, and to establish the guiding principles by which the work will be achieved. At the core of the plan is the belief that early literacy outcomes are essential to the success of our entire community and that families, more than anyone else, are critical partners in achieving such outcomes. It is with this understanding that the Network’s strategic plan ambitiously aims to instigate the development of two-generational literacy interventions, to increase kindergarten readiness, and to develop a countywide literacy agenda.

The mission of Flint and Genesee Literacy Network is to seek out, convene, align, and build capacity in partners who improve the lives of individuals, children, and families of Flint and Genesee County by radically raising literacy levels.