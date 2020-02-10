The McCree Theatre presents Saints of St. John Street

Flint, MI — The “New” McCree Theatre, G-2138 W. Carpenter Road, on the Northwestern Campus, is presenting encore performances of the original drama, The Saints of St. John Street. The play, penned by McCree Theatre executive director, Charles H. Winfrey, will run February 20 – 29 with performances on Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Admission is only $5 per person.

Saints is a fictionalized, coming of age play, loosely based on the childhood memories of Winfrey growing up in the St. John Street neighborhood. The story is told through the eyes and ears of Winfrey and three of his close friends who formed a “friendship” baseball team called the Saints. They recall the zany characters they grew up around and came to know as kids on St. John Street. They recall the close relationships and neighborliness the residents of St. John Street felt for one another. They recall the music that filled the air. And they recall the agony of playing on a baseball team that didn’t know how to play the game.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door prior to each performance. Call (810) 787-2200 for further information.