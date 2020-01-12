‘This is something the community needs’ says organizer of annual family dance on Flint’s north side

Flint, MI – Before his daughter could walk, Ray Tyler said he knew that a bond between a father and daughter was important. So, Tyler kicked off annual family dances in the Flint-area.

“She barely one year old,” said Tyler of his daughter Taylor Rae. “She had just started walking. A father is their daughter’s first love. You should take her out on her first date. You should show her how a little girl is supposed to be treated, and that starts at an early age.”

The annual Daddy Daughter | Mother Son Dance, in its fourth year, will be at Flint’s Berston Fieldhouse located at 3300 N. Saginaw St. from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 1. This year’s event is in partnership with Taylor Rae’s nonprofit, Taylor Rae Inc., and Creative Expressions Dance Studio. Proceeds will go to both Taylor Rae Inc., which holds annual back to school supply giveaways, youth fashion shows and other events aimed at helping Flint-area youth and Creative Expressions, a longtime community dance studio run by Shelia Miller-Graham.

Tyler used to hold the event in a neighboring township but said he realized that Flint needs more events like this.

“I kept seeing a lot of schools in the suburbs having daddy-daughter dances,” Tyler said. “The inner-city schools, I really didn’t see them doing it. I wanted to bring them to the inner city. This is something the community needs.”

He also opened the dance up to mothers and sons.

“When I first started, a lot of mothers asked, ‘What about us?’ So, I just created it for them as well,” Tyler said. “This also gives mothers the opportunity to bring their sons as well. To help them build a bond. The purpose of this event is bonding, families bonding.”

Tickets cost $20 per couple and $5 each additional child and include professional digital photographs, food, and refreshments. For more information or to purchase a ticket for the event, call (810) 835-6164 or (810) 787-3991.

Details

What: Annual Daddy Daughter | Mom Son Dance

Where: Berston Fieldhouse, 3300 N. Saginaw Street

When: Feb. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Costs: $20 per couple and $5 each additional child

For more information or to purchase a ticket call (810) 835-6164 or (810) 787-3991.