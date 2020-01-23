Town hall will address Flint issues and controversy says City Council VP Eric Mays

Flint City Council Vice President Eric Mays says he will address blight, Flint water crisis lawsuits and recent disputes with fellow city council members and the city’s administration during a town hall from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hasselbring Senior Center on the city’s north side today, Jan. 23, 2020.

Since Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley took office in November 2019, Mays has accused the administration of charter violations and not being transparent. In addition, Mays recently faced media scrutiny after referring to Flint City Council President Monica Galloway as Adolf Hitler and giving a Nazi salute. and he has been blamed for the council’s long meetings, which have been known to end without completing city business.

Mays said the town hall would allow both himself and residents to clear up issues.

“They need to hear from me firsthand, and I need to hear from them firsthand, however many show up … Anything they want to discuss, any information they’re hearing, or seeing, I’ll try to clear up,” said Mays. “I could probably predict some subject matters that would come up.”

Mays periodically hosts town hall meetings in the first ward, and he said they average anywhere from 30 to 60 people. He said he would focus predominantly on first ward residents, but all are welcome to come.

“I will be pow-wowing with as many residents [tha] show up, whether it’s 10, 20, 20, 50, 200, or more,” he said. “I’ll be there … I will listen and answer all questions from; however, many people show up, and everybody is welcome.”

For more information, contact Mays at 810-922-4860.

Details

What: First ward town hall meeting hosted by Flint City Councilman Eric Mays

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Hasselbring Senior Center located at 1002 W. Home Ave.. Flint, MI 48505