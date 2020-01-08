Members of the Flint council listens in during the first council meeting after the election at Flint City Hall Monday, November, 13 2017 in downtown Flint. Mark Felix | Flint Beat
Water meters, sale of properties, blight topics of Flint City Council meetings for Jan. 8

By Flint Beat
Flint City Council is set to hold regularly scheduled four committee meetings — Finance, Governmental Operations, Legislative, and Grants — as well as a City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, starting at 5 p.m. 

Meetings are held on the third floor of City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street, Flint. 

Agendas are available below.

Agenda & Attachments Finance Committee 1-8-20
 Agenda Govermental Operations Committee 1-8-20
 Agenda & Attachments Legislative Committee 1-8-20
 Agenda & Attachments Grants Committee 1-8-20

