Whitmer: Stay-at-home order likely to be extended ‘for a long time’

Lansing, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday it will likely be necessary to extend Michigan’s stay-at-home order past its current expiration date of May 1 as the state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to be clear: we will likely need another short-term extension of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said there will likely be some form of a stay-at-home order in place “for a long time” to protect vulnerable populations, but the scope of it could be reassessed in the near future.

Whitmer said she hopes to announce Friday more information about when and how Michigan’s economy will reopen.

When the economy does reopen, Whitmer said it will happen in phases with low-risk sectors opening first.

Whitmer said during an interview on MSNBC that movie theaters, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and dine-in restaurants “would be some of the last things to come online when we do start to re-engage sectors of our economy.”

Whitmer previewed factors she will consider when deciding which sectors of the economy can reopen first and several controls she may place on businesses once they do reopen earlier this week.

Whitmer announced last week that she and the governors of Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky would coordinate their efforts to reopen their states’ respective economies, as Flint Beat reported first was in the works.

Michigan had 33,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, and 2,813 people have died from the virus.

Of the confirmed cases, 1,362 are in Genesee County, and 138 people in the county have died from the virus.