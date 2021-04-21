Genesee County, MI— Residents in Genesee County facing eviction or financial hardships due to the pandemic may qualify for rental assistance for up to 15 months through the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department.

GCCARD received $12 million in federal aid to help relieve tenants’ pandemic-related financial strain. The dollars also ensure landlords recoup unpaid rent through the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Qualifying individuals can receive payments for up to 12 months of back rent and 3 months of projected rent, a total of 15 months. Households may also qualify for utility assistance for tenant paid electricity, home heating, water, sewer, and trash.

Eligible renters include those with incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Genesee County’s AMI is $48,558, meaning eligible applicants must make less than $38,846.

Applicants must also meet the following conditions:

Someone in the household has qualified for unemployment, has lost income, incurred significant expenses, or has experienced other financial hardship caused directly or indirectly by COVID-19

Someone in the household can prove risk of being homeless or experiencing housing instability with a past due utility or rent notice

Those interested can apply online or pick up an application at GCCARD located at 601 Saginaw St #1b, Flint, MI 48502.

Submissions must include landlord and tenant applications along with all required documents.

Applications can be submitted via an in-person appointment by calling 810-768-4675 or by emailing gccardnsc@co.genesee.mi.us.