Flint, MI– The deadline to file nominating petitions for Flint mayor is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

So far, current Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver, and Flint City Councilman Eric Mays have submitted their nominating petitions to run for the position.

City Election Supervisor Gloria Boone said the clerk’s office is currently checking the validity of the signatures on petitions that have been turned in. Under the Flint City Charter, nominating petitions must be signed by at least 600 registered Flint voters.

Nominating petitions for the upcoming election are available in the Flint City Clerk’s office, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is also where petitions must be filed.

To run for this position, candidates are required to be a registered elector of the city for one year prior to the filing deadline of April 19, and a resident of Flint. The elected official must continue that residency until the end of their term.

The Mayoral Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The top two contenders will then face each other in the General Election on Nov. 8.

For more information, residents can contact the City Clerk’s office at (810) 766-7413 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.