Lansing, MI—Michigan’s largest civil settlement in history, which deals with Flint’s water crisis, was announced by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office today.

The State of Michigan will pay $600 million – along with $20 million from the City of Flint, through its insurer; $5 million from McLaren Regional Medical Center; and $1.25 million from Rowe Professional Services Co.

Genesee County Circuit Court Chief Judge David J. Newblatt granted final judgment in the Flint water cases pending in state court, formally approving the State’s historic Flint water civil settlement.

This follows an opinion issued on Friday, March 17, 2023, by the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit which affirmed the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan’s approval of the settlement.

The preliminary agreement specified that about 80% of the net settlement fund will be spent on claims of children who were minors when first exposed to the Flint River water, with a large majority of that amount to be paid for claims of children ages six and younger. Another 2% is to be earmarked for special education services in Genesee County.

Roughly 18% of the net settlement funds are to be spent on claims of adults and for property damage. Finally, about 1% will go toward claims for business losses.

“This historic settlement cannot undo the unimaginable hardship and heartbreaking health effects these families and children in Flint have endured,” Nessel said. “This ruling provides families with much needed compensation for the injuries they have suffered. I am proud of my team’s tireless work on behalf of the people of Flint.”

Judge Judith E. Levy of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan gave preliminary approval to the settlement in January 2021, which established the process through which Flint residents could indicate their intention to file eligible settlement claims that will be processed and paid by the claims administrator.

During the settlement’s three-day fairness hearing in July 2021, Judge Levy listened to arguments and objections to determine whether the settlement is fair, adequate and reasonable. She issued her ruling approving the settlement in November 2021.

Click here to view a summary of the settlement terms.

The claims administrator will continue to review all claims and claims materials, a process that is being carefully monitored by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. For more information, visit the Flint Water official settlement website.