Flint, MI — Seventh ward Flint City Councilwoman Candice Mushatt announced a community meeting for 7th Ward residents to discuss the Priority Waste garbage contract. The meeting aims to gather input from residents and address any concerns regarding the contract.

“All 7th Ward residents are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions,” the Nov. 1, 2023 email reads.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at Brennan Senior Center located at 1301 Pingree Ave.

“This event is exclusive to 7th Ward residents to ensure that their voices are heard on this important matter,” the email reads.

Priority Waste, the current provider for garbage collection services, entered into a contract with the city on Sept. 7, 2021.

“While many residents believe that Priority Waste has done an excellent job, there are also concerns that need to be addressed. Councilwoman Mushatt understands the significance of engaging with the residents to make an informed decision regarding the future of garbage collection,” the email reads.

To facilitate this discussion, special guest speakers from the City of Flint will be in attendance to provide insights into the contract and answer any questions from residents.

“The decision we make about the Priority Waste garbage contract will have a significant impact on our community. We want to ensure that we consider the opinions, concerns and ideas of the residents in our decision-making process. This meeting is a vital step in making an informed choice for our future garbage collection services,” Mushatt wrote in the email.

The Flint City Council dropped the contract at its Oct. 18, 2023 finance committee meeting.

At the Oct. 23, 2023 council meeting, the contract was re-introduced and postponed to council’s next finance committee meeting, which is on Nov. 8, 2023.

For further information about the meeting or to reach Mushatt’s office, contact (810) 766-7418.