Flint, MI – Polls for Michigan’s 2022 general election open on Nov. 8, and over 8,000 absentee ballots have already been mailed to Flint voters.

In addition to the statewide government elections and proposals, city of Flint residents can elect their mayor, judges and school board members, as well as vote on millage renewals this election season.

The mayoral primary election pits incumbent mayor Sheldon Neeley against former mayor Dr. Karen Weaver. Flint mayors previously served three-year terms, but this election cycle marks the transition to two-year terms. Whoever wins this election will need to run again in 2024 to continue as mayor.

Following redistricting in December 2021, the city of Flint is part of Michigan’s 8th congressional district. U.S. Representative Dan Kildee is running for re-election as a Democrat. He is opposed by Paul Junge, a Republican, David Canny, a Libertarian, and Kathy Goodwin, the Working Class Party candidate.

The incumbent state senator for Michigan’s 27th district, Jim Ananich, is not seeking re-election. John Cherry, a Democrat, and Aaron Gardner, a Republican, are the candidates running to take his place.

Cynthia Neeley, who serves the city of Flint from the Michigan House of Representatives as representative of the 70th district, is also on the ballot for another two-year term. Tim Butler, a Republican, is challenging her for this seat.

Joseph Farah and David Newblatt, who currently sit as judges at the 7th Circuit Court, are both running unopposed for additional six-year terms. However, Farah announced his retirement, effective Nov. 9, 2022, following allegations of sexual misconduct in August. Farah’s office could not be reached for comment.

Mary Hood and Dawn Weier are also running against each other for an open non-incumbent position as circuit court judge. The winner will also serve for a six-year term.

Nine candidates are running for six-year terms as Flint Community School board members, but voters can only vote for three of them. These candidates are Linda Boose, Chris Del Morone, Emily Doerr, Dylan Luna, Carol McIntosh, Claudia Perkins, Melody Relerford, Lakeisha Tureaud and Audrey Young.

There are two additional open positions on the school board with two- and four-year terms. Donyele Darrough and Terae King Jr. are running against each other for the four-year term position. Kasey Calvert, Michael Floyd Clack, Allen Gilbert and Leslie Haney are the candidates for the two-year term position.

City of Flint residents will have the opportunity to vote on renewing a millage for police services. This proposal would renew the existing millage of 2 mills, or $2 per $1,000 of taxable property value, for the next five years up to Dec. 31, 2028. If approved, this amendment would raise an estimated $1.654 million in 2023, according to the public ballot.

All Genesee County voters will consider renewing a millage for veterans’ services from 2022 through 2030, at a levy of $0.0984 per $1,000 of taxable value on property within the county. The public ballot says that, if authorized by voters, this millage will collect an estimated $1,037,333 in its first fiscal year. The money will be used to provide support and assistance to veterans and their dependents as well as cover facilities costs for the county’s Department of Veterans Services.