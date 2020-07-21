Absentee ballot drop box installed at City of Flint Municipal Center

Flint, MI–Effective immediately, a secured absentee ballot drop box with 24-hour access and security has been installed in front of the City of Flint Municipal Center, 1101 S. Saginaw Street, for the convenience of Flint voters.

If City of Flint voters choose not to mail in their completed absentee ballots or submit them directly to the City Clerk’s Office during regular business hours, they may drop their absentee ballots in the box for the August 4 Election.

For additional information about this matter or the August 4 Election in general, please contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7414.