Genesee Twp., MI— The community can support local businesses, pet bunnies, and win prizes at an Easter-themed vendor event hosted by TrendSetters Productions on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Thirty small businesses owners will be selling a variety of products including handmade jewelry, purses, clothing, and candles. The event will take place at Roma’s Banquet Center, 5226 Saginaw St., from 4-8 p.m.

Tracy Palmer, a community activist and owner of TrendSetters Productions said the event is her way of giving back to local businesses that have struggled to survive the pandemic.

“(The pandemic) hit us hard. It changed everybody’s lives in ways we could not imagine…. Some small businesses had spaces and they lost their space because of COVID…. I even have friends that literally are just sitting on inventory at home because they don’t have an outlet or space to be able to sell their stuff,” she said.

When planning for the event, Palmer was intentional about keeping it local. She hired Krystal Watson, owner of event planning company Krystal Kreations for the decorations as well as Flint-based photographer Dorelle Brock.

As a small business owner herself, Palmer said she can relate. “I’m a small business owner and I know that small businesses need somewhere to be able to do business every day,” she said.

TrendSetters began as an advocacy platform for suicide awareness and anti-bullying.

“It started out really small with all these fashion shows to raise awareness, but it got really big,” she said.

Palmer now plans events for special needs kids, community organizations, and continues to advocate for anti-bullying and suicide awareness.

Saturday will be Palmer’s second vendor event.

“I created a vendor event around Christmastime and the proceeds went to Adopt a Family,” she said.

Shoppers can expect giveaways every half hour for prizes like “adult” Easter baskets, t-shirts, candy, and teddy bears while Jeff Ursery II, aka DJ Jayare, spins the hits.

“Spring is supposed to be colorful and fun…. And I wanted to create something that (business owners) can come all together in one space, one day and at least try to make some money,” Palmer said.