Flint, MI— Really Cool Comic Con Inc. is coming to Flint’s Dort Federal Center for the first time Aug. 7, and yes, we promise it’ll be really cool.

But beyond being cool, this convention was created to provide an quality experience at an affordable price, Event Coordinator Mike Blagborne said.

Most comic cons are expensive, he said, recalling that for his family of three to attend Motor City Comic Con, one of the largest conventions in the metro Detroit area, he’d spent $75 on parking and tickets before entering the event.

Attendees will pay $15 at the door—and that’s it. There is no cost for parking and children under 10 will attend for free.

“I can’t say anything bad. Motor City is awesome. It’s a great show, they bring in great people. We just wanted to take a different direction and make it focus more on the environment and experience,” he said.

And guests should expect plenty of entertainment and interactive experiences, Blagborne said.

Highlights include a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine, an Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters, and Jurassic Park Jeeps.

The convention will also feature a life-size Star Wars Cantina, and attendees can reenact the famous scene where hero Han Solo shoots Greedo, a bounty hunter hired to kill him. (For those curious, fear not, those taking the role of Han will be shooting first.)

Blagborne said celebrities often contribute to the steep costs of comic cons.

“Most comic cons are driven by celebrity guests. And then you have to pay to meet and greet them and get their autographs. And our approach, even though we do have celebrities, we just try to localize the celebrities,” he said.

The headliner is Corin Nemec, who will be starring in the upcoming horror film “Half Dead Fred,” which will be shot in Flint this fall.

Other celebrity guests include WWE wrestler Steve Lombardi, also known as the Brooklyn Brawler; Michigan native and writer of the Wonder Woman comic series William Messner-Loebs; and other comic book artists.

The con will also feature several professional cosplay groups dressed up as Star Wars Stormtroopers, DC Comic Superheroes, and G.I. Joes.

Attendees can peruse over 200 vendor tables and artists selling tee-shirts, merchandise, and toys. While there are a few vendors from Flint, Blagborne said he plans to focus on Flint artists and locals next year.

Really Cool Comic Con is in its third year, and originally started in Livingston County. The event became so popular they outgrew the venue, which is what brought them to Flint, Blagborne said.

Past conventions have drawn over 4,000 people and while he’s not sure how COVID will impact attendance this year, Blagborne still expects a large crowd.

“I’m really excited to meet more people from Flint and make it my second home. And we’ve determined we’re probably going to keep the summer show there indefinitely,” he said.

Tickets are on sale now for $12 online if purchased prior to the event. It will run from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Aug. 7 at the Dort Federal Center located at 3501 Lapeer Rd. For more information, visit www.reallycoolcomiccon.com.