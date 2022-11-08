Flint, MI — Communities First, Inc. (CFI) is excited to announce the Eighth Annual African American Film Series in partnership with the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA).

As always, the films selected are designed to highlight the works of African American creatives as well as inspire, inform, empower and entertain the participants. This year marks the organization’s eighth time bringing this free, educational program to the Flint community.

The series takes place once a month November 2022 through February 2023. Films will be shown on Nov. 10 and Dec. 1, 2022 and Jan. 12 and Feb. 9, 2023.

All films are shown in-person at the FIA, located at 1120 E. Kearsley St. in Flint, Mich.

Before the film, guests are invited to tour the FIA’s galleries and enjoy a free dinner. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and the films begin at 6:45 p.m.

CFI will also host an insightful panel discussion on Facebook Live on the Saturday following each film. Panelists include local leaders, industry professionals, and often members of the film’s production who discuss the themes of each film.

The schedule for the series is as follows:

Film Screening – Citizen Ashe on Nov. 10, 2022

Flint Institute of Arts | Doors Open 5:30 PM, Movie 6:45 PM

Citizen Ashe explores the enduring legacy of tenant great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe, tracing his personal evolution for sports legend to global activities. His own words, reveal his quiet determination to “use what he had to do what he could”.

Citizen Ashe Panel Discussion on Nov. 12, 2022

YouTube and Facebook Live | 2:00 PM

Film Screening – Aftershock on Dec. 1, 2022

Flint Institute of Arts | Doors Open 5:30 PM, Movie 6:45 PM

Following the preventable deaths of their loved ones due to childbirth complications, two families galvanize activists, birth workers and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crises of our time – the U.S. maternal health crisis.

Aftershock Panel Discussion – Dec. 3, 2022

YouTube and Facebook Live | 2:00 PM

A Place Called Desire – Jan. 12, 2023

Flint Institute of Arts | Doors Open 5:30 PM, Movie 6:45 PM

A Place Called Desire is a documentary feature film telling the powerful story of an often forgotten community in the upper 9th Ward of New Orleans. It has been in the making for 12 years and offers many unforgettable history lessons and memorable stories of love and community.

A Place Called Desire Panel Discussion – Jan. 14, 2023

YouTube and Facebook Live | 2:00 PM

Save the Date – Feb. 9, 2023

Flint Institute of Arts | Doors Open 5:30 PM, Movie 6:45 PM

Panel Discussion – Feb. 9, 2023

YouTube and Facebook Live | 2:00 PM

The series is sponsored in part by the FIA, the Ford Foundation Equity Fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Genesee Health System, Security Credit Union, Mott Community College, ELGA Credit Union, Lurvey Construction as well as Gary and Carol Hurand and Lynne Hurand. Donations are encouraged but not required.