Flint, MI—After its hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flint’s largest event, Back to the Bricks, is returning.

Referred to as main event day, Saturday will be a culmination of almost a full year’s worth of programming that included car meets, drive-in shows, tune-ups and cruises. From specialty areas like the Corvette Reunion to Buicks on the Bricks, thousands of cars are expected to line Saginaw Street.

Amber Taylor, executive director of Back to the Bricks, said the Corvette Reunion alone will bring a thousand cars downtown. After accounting for everyone else, Taylor said the total number could be anywhere between 4500 and 5000 cars on display.

Main event day will also feature live music from local band 3RD° BURNS as well as several vendors in the flat lot between First Street and Kearsley Street.

For those wanting to start the celebration early, Friday night Back to the Bricks will be hosting a Cruise N’ Concert night where attendees can listen to the music of The Reflections and the Motortown All-Stars for free right on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. with presentations from a surprise special guest and end with the Motortown All-Stars performance, which will last until 9:30 p.m.

The following day on Saturday, August 21, main event day will kick off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony.

“I’m looking forward to the enthusiasm and the smiles and the excitement that comes with Back to the Bricks. We’ve got quite a bit of things for everyone to see including a fully packed flat lot with tons of displays, there will be something for everyone there,” Taylor said.