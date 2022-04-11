Flint, MI–This week, hundreds of YouthQuest students will have the chance to immerse themselves in all things science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics as part of the afterschool program’s weeklong STEAMQuest event.

Each day, a different group of YouthQuest students will visit one of YouthQuest’s sites to participate in hands-on activities that promote problem solving, analytical thinking, learning by trial and error and creativity.

Hands-on activities will include robot races, music production, puzzle design, dance and more.

YouthQuest is a research-based afterschool program offering educational and enrichment activities that engage young minds. The program is administered by Flint & Genesee Education & Talent, a division of Flint & Genesee Group, with support from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

For more information on YouthQuest, you can visit their website.