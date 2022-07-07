Flint, MI—After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Alley Fest will return to Flint’s Buckham Alley on Saturday, July 9 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Organizers of the annual celebration featuring local music, retailers, and food vendors said they received more than 100 submissions for this year’s event, making them confident they’ll be showcasing Flint’s top talent this weekend.

“Of course, we couldn’t take everybody,” said Brandon Corder, board president of Friends of the Alley, the volunteer-led nonprofit that puts on Alley Fest. “But we took in as many as we can, and we made some of the best selections.”

Aside from the event’s 45 vendors—including Bella’s Concessions and Catering, Rootless Coffee, Flint Underground, Elle Jae Essentials, and Kreatures of the Night Face Painting—Alley Fest 2022 will also feature two stages and 17 performers.

“I think everybody will be definitely happy with the performers,” Corder said, adding that he’s excited to see the full event come together as a career event organizer.

“Alley Fest is something that I’ve personally attended before I was even a part of the board,” Corder said. “It’s definitely an exciting thing for me because this is already what I’m passionate about on a day-to-day basis.”

Though entry to Alley Fest 2022 is free, the event’s sponsorships and beer tent proceeds go toward paying performers and supporting Friends of the Alley’s beautification and activation efforts for downtown Flint’s two alleys: Buckham and Brush.

“Expect it to be done really well,” Corder said of this year’s Alley Fest. “It’s what you already know and love: we’re just reintroducing it.”