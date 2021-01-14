Flint, MI–The Associated Press has just reported that Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty in relation to the Flint water crisis.

According to AP, the two charges are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

That’s a far cry from what Flint residents were hoping for.

Executive Board Member with the Democracy Defense League Claudia Perkins said she wanted Snyder charged for, “every person that died with Legionnaires’ disease.”

Councilman Eric Mays went even further, saying he thought the governor should be charged with manslaughter.

“If you intentionally interfere with a government, and intentionally cover up legionnaires’, and you know that people didn’t put corrosion controls in the water…they should at least be charged with manslaughter, and charged with negligence,” Mays said.

It was reported yesterday that Snyder and other ex-officials including former health director Nick Lyon and former senior adviser Rich Baird would also be charged.

AP did not report what the charges of the other officials will be.

The Flint Water Prosecution Team, made up of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy, will be announcing the outcome of the state’s criminal investigation into the Flint Water Crisis Thursday Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

The announcement can be watched live online at michigan.gov/agflintwater.