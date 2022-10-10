Flint, MI–Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is calling for applications from candidates hoping to fill a vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education.

The vacant seat was previously filled by Danielle Green. In late August, Green resigned from the Board as part of a condition to dismiss her case, which has been adjourned, for allegedly assaulting board member Laura MacIntyre.

As the Board did not take action to fill the vacancy 30 days following Green’s resignation, it is now GISD’s responsibility to appoint a new board member to the seat.

Applicants must be a registered voter who lives within the boundaries of Flint Community Schools, and submit a letter of application along with a resume to GISD’s superintendent’s Office by 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022. The new board member will serve the remainder of the seat’s term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022.

Applications should be addressed to:

Mr. Richard Hill, President

Genesee Intermediate School District

Board of Education

2413 West Maple Avenue

Flint, Michigan 48507

Interviews by the GISD Board of Education will take place in the Legacy Auditorium of the Erwin L. Davis Education Center on Oct. 18, 2022, at 5 p.m. All interviews and meetings are open to the public.

Click here for more information on the application process and requirements.