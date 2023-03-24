Flint, MI — Charles Tutt is the president of neighborhood organization King Avenue Plus and one of many community organizers and city councilmembers initiating cleanup projects throughout Flint this spring.

Tutt said his group’s work takes place primarily in the city’s second and third wards.

On Wednesdays at 10 a.m., they meet at the Neighborhood Engagement Hub or, if the weather is nice, at the Peace Garden.

He said they are particularly proud of their work on the garden, located at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and McClellan Street.

“We try our very, very best to give the people of the neighborhood something to be proud of,” he said.

Tutt said right now King Avenue Plus would really like to have more volunteers of any skill level to support their cleanup efforts. He said the organization has received some grants that they’ve used to put in street furniture, but they still need volunteers who can help maintain that furniture.

He added that he knows his organization isn’t the only group working on cleanup projects in Flint right now, but all projects are helpful.

“We welcome any cleanup event, and if people in reasonable proximity to where we are are holding a cleanup event, we try to participate in that as well,” he said.

However, cleanup events aren’t the only way to get involved in spring cleaning.

The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission (GCMPC) is having household hazardous waste and electronics collection dates, called ‘Recycle Days,’ this year by appointment.

Once registered through Eventbrite, participants can select a time and location for their appointment.

Eight total Recycle Day events will be held May through August, with two events occurring each month on the second and fourth Tuesday.

The 2023 Recycle Day events are as follows:

May 9

May 23

June 13

June 27

July 11

July 25

August 8

August 22

Additionally, if you’re looking to set up your own clean up event, Keep Genesee County Beautiful Community Cleanup Coordinator Amanda Edwards wrote in an email that the organization supports Flint cleanup efforts by providing supplies and volunteers.

She said that KGCB offers trash bags, yard waste bags and cotton gloves or can help pair groups with volunteer opportunities.

City Council cleanups

Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy told Flint Beat he’s been participating in neighborhood cleanup projects for about 20 years.

Now, as a councilmember, he’s begun hosting town hall events to get updates on cleanups in the third ward.

On Monday night, March 20, about 60 people showed up to talk about blight cleanup efforts in the area.

At the townhall, residents and community leaders talked about stray dogs, community cleanups and the Ajax asphalt plant.

Raynetta Speed, a community outreach coordinator from the Genesee County Land Bank, said she was impressed with Murphy’s work in the community.

“I have never seen anybody work as hard as Mr. Murphy,” she said.

Ward 3 Flint City Council Member Quincy Murphy speaks with residents during a Ward 3 townhall meeting he held at Good Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Murphy said he already has another town hall meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. on April 17 at Franklin Missionary Church, located at 2210 North Franklin Avenue.

“It’s an opportunity for people to be engaged in the community and come out and be part of the solution,” he said, adding that there is also a cleanup scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21.

That cleanup will be starting at Good Church, located at 1034 East Holbrook Avenue. Registration is required for this event through Serve Flint.

Murphy said there are usually about six cleanups per year in his ward.

Councilwoman Ladel Lewis has been coordinating neighborhood cleanups since 2019.

Lewis hosts meetings in her ward 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at the Northside Police Precinct, located at 4535 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

She said she also has cleanups planned 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11, 21 and 22, starting at Sarvis Park, which is located at 4000 Wisner Street.

Work at these cleanups may include raking leaves, gardening or painting the wooden fence at the park, but Lewis said all skill levels are welcome.