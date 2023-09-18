Flint, MI — With student loan payments restarting in October 2023, Legal Services of Eastern Michigan is hosting an “Ask the Lawyer” event to teach people about bankruptcy from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2023.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Genesee County Bar Association and GenWEL United Flint, will teach attendees about guidelines that make discharging student loans in bankruptcy easier.

The event is free and will feature an experienced bankruptcy attorney providing information about benefits of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy, including how to stop repossessions, foreclosures and garnishments.

This event will take place at Oak Street Health Burton, located at 3525 Saginaw Road. Registration is not required.