Flint, MI—For the 19th consecutive year, thousands of car enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to Saginaw Street’s iconic bricks to walk among cars spanning more than 100 years of automotive history at the Back to the Bricks car show in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Check it out in the gallery below:

Show-goers look to the sky as vintage aircraft fly over Saginaw Street during the opening ceremony of the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard walk down Saginaw Street during the opening ceremony of the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Vintage aircraft fly over Saginaw Street during the opening ceremony of the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Vintage aircraft fly over Saginaw Street during the opening ceremony of the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard walk down Saginaw Street during the opening ceremony of the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard raise the American flag during the opening ceremony of the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Show-goers walk vintage cars lined up on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A “Cutlass Supreme” emblem adorns the side panel of a vintage Oldsmobile Cutlass during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) The tail light of a vintage Oldsmobile Cutlass shines in the sun during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Show-goers walk down Saginaw Street during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A vintage Dodge truck is parked on Saginaw Street during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A car’s radiator shines in the sun during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A toy dog sits next to the wheel of a Bentley during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A vintage Plymouth Duster 340 is parked on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Show-goers stop to look at a rat rod during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Vintage license plates, street signs and tools line the inside of a rat rod during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Neil Helmkay poses for a portrait in the “Mad Bomber,” a custom-built truck to honor military veterans, during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chris Bolds shines his Bentley during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Chris Bolds shines his Bentley during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A vintage Ford truck is parked on Saginaw Street during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A toy skeleton sits in the back seat of a vintage 1971 Pontiac Grandville convertable during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A toy skull wearing a horned helmet rests atop a car’s radiator during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A toy rat holds the steering wheel of a rat rod during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A vintage Pontiac GTO is parked on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tiger stuffed animals rest on a vintage Pontiac GTO during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Show-goers are reflected in the front bumper of a vintage Pontiac Firebird during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bernadette Kathryn and the Lonely Days Band performs during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Show-goers walk down the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Show-goers walk past Jeeps lined up on the Saginaw Street bridge over the Flint River during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jeep owners line their vehicles up on the Saginaw Street bridge over the Flint River during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jeep owners line their vehicles up on the Saginaw Street bridge over the Flint River during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Show-goers walk past Jeeps lined up on the Saginaw Street bridge over the Flint River during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Show-goers walk past a line of vintage Ford Deluxes during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A vintage Ford Deluxe badge shines in the sun during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A sticker adorns the window of a vintage Ford Deluxe during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Vintage Ford Deluxes line up on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

McKinley Tipton and Swahetti Lewis, members of the Saints of God church, grill burgers and hot dogs during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Vintage Buicks line the bricks of Water Street outside the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Vintage Buicks line the bricks of Water Street outside the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Vintage Buicks line the bricks of Water Street outside the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A vintage Buick steering wheel shines in the sun at the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The painted wheels of Wayne Funk’s 1910 2-cylinder Buick shine in the sun near the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Wayne Funk poses for a portrait in his 1910 2-cylinder Buick near the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Wayne Funk decorated the inside of his 1910 2-cylinder Buick with a sticker near the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A vintage Buick hood ornament shines in the sun at the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Vintage Buicks line the bricks of Water Street outside the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A vintage Buick badge shines in the sun at the historic Durant-Dort Factory One during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Corvette owners from all across the country line up their cars on North Saginaw Street for the “Corvette Reunion” during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Corvette owners from all across the country line up their cars on North Saginaw Street for the “Corvette Reunion” during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Donta Hampton shows the engine of his Corvette during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Corvette owners from all across the country line up their cars on North Saginaw Street for the “Corvette Reunion” during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)