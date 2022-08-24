Flint, MI—Classic cars of old stood toe-to-toe with their modern equivalents, filling Saginaw Street’s iconic brick lanes with decades of automotive design and engineering at this year’s Back to the Bricks car show in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Although heavy rain fell periodically throughout the afternoon, thousands of motorists and car enthusiasts alike flooded the streets. In the Flat Lot, dragsters roared to the tune of Count’s 77, the rock band featuring Danny “The Count” Koker of History Channel’s “Counting Cars” fame as its lead vocalist.

Hundreds of Chevrolet Corvettes lined up just north of the Flint River on Saginaw Street for the Corvette Reunion, harkening back to 1953 when General Motors workers assembled the first 300 ‘Vettes in Flint. Just across the river, motorists parked hundreds of vintage Buicks, which likewise originated in Flint.

Check out all that and more in the photos below.

The sun rises behind a vintage car sitting on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

In the early hours of the morning, vintage car owners prepare their vehicles to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) The hood scoop of a vintage Dodge muscle car reads, ‘RAM AIR’ during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

A classic car owner drives her vehicle to park it for display on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

In the early hours of the morning, vintage car owners drive and park their vehicles to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

A custom hood scoop of a vintage Chevrolet sparkles in the sunlight during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) A classic car owner drives his vintage Chevrolet cruiser on Kearsley Street to park it on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Pam Morgan serves Blue Line Donuts and coffee during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.(Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Classic cars sits on display outside of Churchill’s on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the early hours of the morning for the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Tammi Hampton preps her 2008 Corvette “Stealth” to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) A classic car owner shines the tires of his vintage Chevrolet Blazer to sit on display on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

In the early hours of the morning, classic car owners park their vehicles to sit on display in the Flat Lot during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

In the early hours of the morning, classic car owners drive their vehicles down the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) Phil Landrum prepares his 1967 Camaro Funny Car to sit on display during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

A vintage Volkswagen Beetle rides down the bricks of Saginaw Street in the early hours of the morning during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

A muscle-car owner wipes the morning dew off his Dodge Charger after parking the vehicle to sit on display during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat) A proud vintage car owner wipes down the carburetor of his car to sit on display in the early hours of the morning during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

VFW 8236 members Sgt. Benny Motley, Sgt. Bernard Holmes and Sgt. Edward Moore unroll the American flag during the Back to the Bricks opening ceremony in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Genesee County Sherriff’s Deputies make their way to Statue Plaza for the Back to the Bricks opening ceremony in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Veterans make their way to Statue Plaza for the Back to the Bricks opening ceremony in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Military planes fly over the Back to the Bricks opening ceremony in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A classic car owner drives her car with her Beagle at her side on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show & cruise in Downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

Car show attendees pause while walking down Saginaw Street to look at classic cars during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Car enthusiasts and motorists alike gather on Saginaw Street for Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bob Allsop, from Holly, Mich., climbs out of the famed Hi-Jinx race car, a dragster he acquired about a year ago, after roaring the engine for a crowd gathered around during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Rob Schroeder, from Davison, Mich., jumps in the front seat of the Easy Money dragster to help the car’s owner, Phil Landram, start it for a crowd gathered around during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A crowd gathers around to watch Bob Allsop, from Holly, Mich., start up the famed Hi-Jinx race car, which he purchased about a year ago, during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Rob Schroeder starts up his dragster during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A Buick Grand Sport is reflected in the sunglasses of Brendan Van Esley, the engine mechanic at Vanguard Motor Sales, during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Vanguard restored the Grand Sport. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bernie Wise, of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Brad MacDonald, of Oregon, Ohio, check under the hood of a Buick Grand Sport during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Wise drove his Buick Skylark to the show, and MacDonald drove his Chevrolet Chevelle up. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dick Confer, a safety inspector with the National Street Rod Association, gives a free safety check-up to Harold Smith’s 1971 Chevrolet Montecarlo during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Dick Confer, a safety inspector with the National Street Rod Association, gives a free safety check-up to Harold Smith’s 1971 Chevrolet Montecarlo during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Donta Hampton, president of the Flint-based TrendSettas Corvette Club, and his wife Tammi Hampton, secretary of TrendSettas, pose for a portrait with Donta’s pearl yellow custom Chevrolet Corvette during the Corvette Reunion at Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Beat’s mini documentary about the local Corvette culture.

Marvin Horne, a resident of Flint, Mich., rests on a jersey barrier on Saginaw Street during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Horne spent 39 years working at Flint’s General Motors plant, he said, retiring in 1999. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Dwight Polzin, from Fenton, Mich., shows a passerby the interior of his 1957 Chevrolet Corvette during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Polzin has owned the car for about 25 years, he said.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Gary Drago, a local mechanic who owns Drago’s Corvettes, presents Ray Hoard with a plaque commemorating the inclusion of his 1971 Chevrolet Corvette in the heritage collection of the Corvette Reunion at Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drago helps organize the reunion, which draws hundreds of Corvette owners from across the U.S. Hoard is the original owner of his Corvette, he said, recalling the day he bought it from Applegate Chevrolet Company in Aug., 1971.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ron Prevett wipes water droplets off his 1994 Chevrolet Corvette following some light rain showers during the Corvette Reunion at Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) The sky is reflected in Ron Prevett’s 1994 Chevrolet Corvette during the Corvette Reunion at Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bud Russell, from Davison, Mich., poses for a photo with his 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray during the Corvette Reunion at Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Russel spent about 10 years restoring his Stingray, and now he drives it with the Flint Corvette Club. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Corvette owners Roger Norton and Wilfred “Nenja” Frelix pose for a photo during the Corvette Reunion at Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Local musician Wilfred “Nenja” Frelix is reflected in the engine of his 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Twilight Blue during the Corvette Reunion at Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Chevrolet outfitted just 371 Corvettes with the Twilight Blue design package in 2016. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Moe Spooner, from Flint, Mich., performs pull-ups during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Gabe Thompson, from Mayville, Mich., wipes down his father’s 1970 Ford Mustang during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Thompson said his father had a scheduling conflict with work, so he drove the car. to the show for him. Thompson’s father restored the car himself, finishing it about a year ago after owning it for about nine years. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tom Brown shows a passerby his 1950 Buick Roadmaster convertible during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Brown bought the car 14 years ago, he said, and got it fully restored in 2010. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Passersby are reflected in the window of Mike Tihbault’s 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Tihbault, from Clio, Mich., bought the car in Louisiana. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bassist Barry Barnes and rhythm guitarist John Zito, of Count’s 77, rock out during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The band’s lead singer, Danny “The Count” Koker, who grew up partly in Detroit, also starred in the History Channel reality TV show “Counting Cars,” which follows the day-to-day operations of his vehicle restoration garage Count’s Customs in Las Vegas. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lead singer Danny “The Count” Koker, of Count’s 77, points to an audience member during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Koker, who grew up partly in Detroit, also starred in the History Channel reality TV show “Counting Cars,” which follows the day-to-day operations of his vehicle restoration garage Count’s Customs in Las Vegas. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Lead singer Danny “The Count” Koker, of Count’s 77, sings during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Koker, who grew up partly in Detroit, also starred in the History Channel reality TV show “Counting Cars,” which follows the day-to-day operations of his vehicle restoration garage Count’s Customs in Las Vegas. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A decorative Elvis skull rests in the rear deck of a car during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A 1961 Chevrolet Impala rests on Saginaw Street during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Mitchell Lenger, from Flushing, Mich., poses for a photo in his 1995 Volkswagen Golf, which he inherited from his father, during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Lenger’s father bought the car in 2002, and he brought it to Back to the Bricks, he said, because there weren’t many German cars at the show. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A car show attendee drives down Second Street as heavy rain begins to fall during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Phillip Allinger, of All Automotive in Burton, Mich., closes the doors of his Ford Model A as heavy rain begins to fall during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dennis and Vickie Oleksiak rest in Oleksiak’s 1965 Plymouth Satellite as heavy rain falls during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

David Myers, from Swartz Creek, Mich., buys a shirt from Darren Hamilton of the lifestyle company Detroit Muscle, during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Douglas Smith helps Cheryl Jackson pick out a commemorative shirt during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Aliza Mills, from Owosso, Mich., waits in line for a free commemorative shirt during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lane Stebbins, from Flint, Mich., moves to catch a ball thrown by a ball-tossing robot created by the Davison High School robotics club, also known as House of Cards, during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bob Smith and Bill Harris, both from Flint, Mich., wipe down Smith’s 1973 Chevrolet Camaro after heavy rain fell during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Norton Stadler, from Clio, Mich., poses for a photo with his 1937 Ford Club Cabriolet during Back to the Brick in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Stadler spent about six years restoring the car himself, he said, completely redoing the interior and modifying the body to fit his vision. He began restoring it about 11 years ago, he’s driven it to car shows across the U.S. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) The iconic bricks of Saginaw Street are reflected in Norton Stadler’s 1937 Ford Club Cabriolet during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kailee Olds holds her bearded dragon Big Mama while posing for a photo with Zoey Hect and Hunter Hect during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Anthony Floria and Clae Floria pose for a photo after asking Spencer Floria to tip their wagon during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Michael Todd and Melonie Tuttle get a bag of popcorn from Scott Snider during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Gazall Lewis and Associates, a Flint-based architectural firm, serves free popcorn every year at Back to the Bricks, Snider said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tom Rhodes tells Joe about his 1989 Ford Bronco II during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Car enthusiasts are reflected in the grill of John Will’s 1979 Stutz Bearcat during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) John Will, a self described “Flint-stone to the bone,” poses for a photo in the 1979 Stutz Bearcat that he inherited from his father during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ronna Kulongowski shows the tattoo of her 1973 Chevrolet Nova, which she’s owned for about 13 years, in the reflection of the car’s window during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Randy Lewicki, of Highway Auto Parts, poses for a photo during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A White Motor Company truck rests on Saginaw Street during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Chris Threet drives a truck from Insta-Lube, a family-owned oil change shop in Flint, Mich., down Saginaw Street during Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)