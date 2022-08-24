Flint, MI—Classic cars of old stood toe-to-toe with their modern equivalents, filling Saginaw Street’s iconic brick lanes with decades of automotive design and engineering at this year’s Back to the Bricks car show in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Although heavy rain fell periodically throughout the afternoon, thousands of motorists and car enthusiasts alike flooded the streets. In the Flat Lot, dragsters roared to the tune of Count’s 77, the rock band featuring Danny “The Count” Koker of History Channel’s “Counting Cars” fame as its lead vocalist.
Hundreds of Chevrolet Corvettes lined up just north of the Flint River on Saginaw Street for the Corvette Reunion, harkening back to 1953 when General Motors workers assembled the first 300 ‘Vettes in Flint. Just across the river, motorists parked hundreds of vintage Buicks, which likewise originated in Flint.
Check out all that and more in the photos below.