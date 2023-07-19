Flint, MI — Berston Field House is marking its 100th birthday with a community festival this Saturday, July 22, starting with a parade at 11 a.m. and activities onsite from noon to 5 p.m.

“Every year we have a festival down here, basically honoring the time of us being here,” said Omar Batson, executive director of Chosen Few Arts Council, the festival’s organizer.

But with 2023 marking the facility’s 100th year, “this is the big one,” he said.

Berston, a north Flint recreational center known as the home of Olympic gold medalist boxer Claressa Shields and Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram II, will kick off Saturday’s festivities with a parade down Saginaw Street.

“We’re gonna all get together for the parade in front of Hamilton Health Center,” Batson explained, “and at about 11 o’clock, we’re going to walk down to Berston Field House.”

He said once back at Berston, guests can expect live music, speeches, a dunk tank, vendors, a basketball tournament and much more.

“It’s free, it’s open to the public, and we want everyone to come out,” Batson said.

Hamilton Community Health Center, where the parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, is located at 2900 Saginaw St.

Berston Field House is about half a mile north at 3300 Saginaw St.