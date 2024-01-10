Flint, MI — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County have announced that the 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast will take place on Jan. 15, 2024, at 8:30 am at St. Michaels Conference Center.

The Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast, initiated as a tribute to Dr. King’s commitment to service, has evolved into a diverse gathering that includes Little Brothers and Little Sisters, volunteers, community groups, civic and political leaders, and various other attendees. This inclusive event is not a fundraiser; instead, it serves as a platform to raise awareness and foster engagement, promoting one-to-one mentorship professionally supported by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County.

This year’s Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast is part of the collaborative efforts of the Mentoring in Leadership Making a Difference (MLMD) collaborative, spearheaded by Mott Community College and generously funded by the CS Mott Foundation. Partnering organizations include Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Flint Alumnae Chapter, Flint Public Health Youth Academy, and Mott Community College.

As January marks the 22nd National Mentoring Month, the Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast aligns with the designated celebration days, including “I am a Mentor” on January 9, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on January 15, and Thank Your Mentor Day on January 25.

This event underscores the significance of mentoring in our community, emphasizing the power of positive relationships in shaping the future.

For more information about the 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast, please contact Lisa Humphrey at info@bbbsflint.org or visit here.