Flint, MI—Just weeks after Back to the Bricks, downtown Flint will once again be filled with the rumble of engines as bikers from all over the state hit the bricks to celebrate motorcycle culture.

Bikes on the Bricks, Flint’s annual motorcycle gathering, has been drawing crowds since 2007.

The 3-day celebration will start on Friday, Sept. 10 and run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 11 festivities will start at 8 a.m. and go until 10 p.m. followed by the last day of events on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will take place at the Flat Lot in downtown Flint.

Chris Everson, a committee member for Bikes on the Bricks said he’s excited to get the show on the road.

“We’re hoping for a good crowd that wants to come down and have fun,” Everson said. “This is a family-friendly event. We’re not your Hell’s Angels type of crowd. This is more of a ‘come and hang out’ sort of event. If you have a motorcycle or not it doesn’t matter. Everyone is just there to enjoy the weekend.”

The event will kick off on Friday with warm-up runs for the police obstacle course, live music, registration for the next day’s charity ride and mini bike races.

On Saturday dozens of officers from across the Midwest—as well as a few from Toronto, and Montreal, Everson said—will face off to maneuver their motorcycles across a technically challenging obstacle course set in the downtown parking lot between First Street and Kearsley Street.

“The main focus for us is the police motorcycle competition,” Everson said. “In years prior we’ve had Louisiana and New York City police. I know we’ve got some people from Indiana coming too. It’s a big police competition and from year one that’s always been the focus.”

The competition will be preceded by a charity motorcycle fundraiser ride. The ride, which spans 50-miles starting at Vehicle City Harley-Davidson will be led by the event’s grand marshal, Mark Farner of the Grand Funk Railroad.

Festivities will end on Sunday with an opening ceremony followed by a motorcycle show.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event site here.