Flint, MI–Flint families will be able to pick up toys, winter clothing, food and hygiene products this weekend at the second annual Black Lives Matter-Flint Holiday Drive and Giveaway Dec. 18.

The giveaway will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Oak Business Center, located at 2712 N. Saginaw St. A holiday drive seeking donations of unused items ran through Wednesday.

During the first Holiday Drive and Giveaway, held last year, the group served more than 800 families from Flint and Genesee County.

“Black Lives Matter-Flint seeks to serve the community with the highest honor because of the value we have, not only for our community but for the citizens that make up this city,” organizers said in the press release. “Our children are still in transition with virtual and/or in-session learning that needs our support. Let’s spread holiday cheer this season and help other families.”