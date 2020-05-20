Blue Ribbon Task Force seeks answers for how to reopen city

Flint, MI — The Blue Ribbon Task Force, a panel created to help advise the city as it transitions into reopening, has held two committee meetings since its conception, along with some additional subcommittee meetings.

They will convene for a third committee meeting this week, as the city prepares to resume its typical functions.

The task force was announced on April 30, and is made up of various professionals, community leaders and residents, with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley as the presiding chair.

Maurice Davis, vice-president of the Flint City Council and appointed member of the task force, commented on his position as an advisor, saying that the blue ribbon task force is exactly what the community needs, whether it knows it or not.

“He got the right team of people,” said Davis.

“He has actual doctors there. He has, from the faith base, pastors of churches and congregations. You have people that are in the beauty business, you’ve got store owners there. You even have activists, people that are in the community, involved in the community, sitting at the table.”

As for solutions, he says every time they get together solutions are made. Those solutions, according to the city, will be shared with the community as they are adopted.

The members of the task force are listed below.