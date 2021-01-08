Flint, MI— The Flint Schools Board of Education is short one member after Anita Moore, who was recently elected, did not complete her certification paperwork with the City of Flint by the Dec.18 deadline, Vice President Diana Wright said in a statement.

The seat is now considered vacant and the district is accepting applications until Jan. 13.

Moore did not respond to requests for comment.

The board has 30 days “from the day the seat was vacated” to confirm a new member, Wright said.

When a situation like this occurs, board members will appoint someone through a standard roll-call vote, Treasurer Danielle Green said.

The board will review all applications and make their selection by Jan. 17.

This vacancy may impact the board’s ability to appoint a new president and secretary at the Annual Organization Meeting scheduled for Jan. 13, Green said, adding that she has yet to confirm.

After the departure of President Casey Lester, Secretary Betty Ramsdell and Trustee Blake Strozier in December, several roles remain open.

Board members will nominate themselves or a colleague and hold a vote. A nominee must secure at least four votes to be appointed to a position.

The newly-elected Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Laura Gillespie MacIntyre will begin their duties on Jan. 13 at their first official meeting.

Final election results show McNeal took 9.13% of the votes, Moore took 8.78% and MacIntyre secured the third seat with 6.10%.

With Moore, the district would have seen an all-female board of education.

Those interested in serving as a board member can hand deliver a completed application to the Administration Building, located at 923 E. Kearsley Street, or email their application to melston@flintschools.org by 4 p.m. Jan. 13.

Any further questions should be directed to City Clerk Inez Brown, Wright said.