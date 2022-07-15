Flint, MI – Bountiful Love Ministries is celebrating 25 years of love, praise, and serving the Flint community with an Anniversary Weekend Celebration, on July 16 and 17, 2022 at the church located at 3432 W. Pasadena Ave.

As part of the celebration, events will include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, musical, and Sunday service with special guests and performances.

“This celebration of Bountiful Love Ministries will highlight our mission of serving the Flint community in a capacity of giving and ministry. This has been the mission of Bountiful Love Ministries since the beginning under the leadership of our founding pastor, Kevelin B. Jones, Sr., and Mother Iola Jones,” said Pastor Kevelin Jones, Jr. “We look forward to welcoming past and current members as well as the community to celebrate with us.”

All events are free and open to the public.

Details

Saturday, July 16

What: Bountiful Love Nation Musical

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3432 W. Pasadena Ave., Flint, 48504

Sunday, July 17

What: Official Day

When: 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Where: 3432 W. Pasadena Ave., Flint, 48504

For more information about this event, contact Melissa Brown (810) 577-1704.