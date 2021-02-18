Flint, MI—Additional food assistance benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended through February, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced last week.

Those eligible will see benefits loaded to their Bridge Card by Feb. 28, though some households may receive payments as early as Feb. 18.

The state previously approved the additional food assistance beginning in March 2020.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact virtually every aspect of our lives, the last thing Michigan families should have to worry about is being able to afford their groceries each week,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

More than 1.2 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.

The most recent data by the United States Department of Agriculture shows that 19% of households withing Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Genesee County, receive SNAP benefits. Approximately 37% are Black families.

The program brings all SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance based on group or household size. Those who already receive the maximum allowance are not eligible for the added benefits.

The maximum allowance for each group size is:

One person: $234

Two persons: $430

Three persons: $616

Four persons: $782

Five persons: $929

Six persons: $1,114

Seven persons: $1,232

Eight persons: $1,408

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits.

“Extending these food assistance benefits is part of the department’s continuing efforts to help Michiganders put food on the table during the pandemic,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We will continue to work with our partners in the federal government to provide easy access to nutritious food.”

For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or call 888-678-8914.