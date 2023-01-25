Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) closed today due to winter weather conditions, but officials say they expect to resume classes tomorrow, Jan. 26, 2023.

According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, as of press time the district plans to resume classes on Thursday and will notify families if plans change.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, all FCS buildings including the Administration Building were closed due to poor weather. The district canceled classes across its 11 schools and students were not required to attend school online, according to Jones. He added that after-school activities were also canceled.

“The safety and well-being of our scholars, families, teachers and staff is our top priority,” Jones said in a statement. “After careful consideration, we decided to cancel classes today out of an abundance of caution.”

The National Weather Service’s winter weather advisory to Genesee County is effective until 10 p.m on Jan. 25, and the City of Flint has promised its crews will be salting and clearing streets within city limits overnight.

Meanwhile, the Flint Schools Board of Education’s first subcommittee meetings of the year, scheduled for Jan. 25, were also canceled. A new date for those meetings has not yet been announced.