Flint, MI — As leaves crunch underfoot and jack-o’-lanterns begin to line neighbors’ porches, Flint is getting in the spirit of spooky season with a host of celebrations for all ages.

From trunk-or-treat events to ghoulish galas, organizers are encouraging Flint residents, young and old, to throw on their best costumes and delight in Halloween events across the city.

Oct. 20, 2023

Hip Hop Halloween Concert | Flint Local 432

Flint Local 432, located at 124 W. First St., and DJ Nizo are hosting a “Hip Hop Halloween” concert from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Featured performers include Reaper Reap, Jackman Raps, Taaji and Taylor Tatum among others. Tickets are $7.

Halloween Pub Crawl | Downtown Flint

Downtown businesses are banding together to host a Halloween pub crawl on Friday, Oct. 20. Participating businesses include both brick-and-mortar locations—Churchill’s Food & Spirits, Cork, Drinks of Essence, Market Tap, Pop Rox, Sauce, Tenacity Brewing, Torch Bar & Grill, X and Xolo—as well as Smoke Rattle & Roll and Bella’s Concessions and Catering food trucks. Organizers are promising a one-night stay at downtown Flint’s Hilton Garden Inn for the best costume contest winner.

Oct. 21, 2023

Halloween Hootenanny Dance | Longway Planetarium

Grab your little monster and boogie the night away at Longway Planetarium’s annual Halloween Hootenanny. Costumes are welcome but not required, and tickets include a special 6 p.m. showing of the planetarium’s Ooky Spooky Light Show. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Spooktacular Pet Photography | Magoos Pet Outlet

“Get ready for a howling good time!” Magoos’ organizers wrote about their upcoming Halloween Pet Photo Session.

The pet store is offering professional digitals and prints, starting at $20, for pet parents to capture “the spooktacular cuteness” of their furry friends in costume. Spots can be reserved by calling 248-289-3178, and the photo sessions will take place at the Magoos location at 4190 E. Court St.

Oct. 22, 2023

Trunk-Or-Treat | Flint Community Players

The Flint Community Players (FCP) will be hosting their third annual trunk-or-treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the theater building’s parking lot. Organizers ask that families plan on parking nearby at the adjacent Uhaul or Unitarian Universality Church and then walk over to the theater building for a “spooky good family friendly event.” FCP is located at 2462 S. Ballenger Hwy.

Oct. 25, 2023

Trunk-Or-Treat | Flint Farmers’ Market

The Flint Farmers’ Market will be hosting a free, truck-or-treat event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event promises bounce houses and Bella’s Concessions and Catering food truck in the market’s downtown parking lot area.

Oct. 26, 2023

Cult Classic Double Feature | Flint Institute of Arts

The FIA is offering free admission to a double-feature movie night, showcasing two spooky cult favorites: Night of the Living Dead and Eraserhead. Night of the Living Dead will start at 6 p.m. with Eraserhead to follow at 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 27, 2023

She Kills Monsters | University of Michigan-Flint

While not strictly a Halloween event, the University of Michigan-Flint’s Theater and Dance Department will be performing a spooky season-appropriate show, “She Kills Monsters,” which tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.

“When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge,” the show description reads. “In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.”

She Kills Monsters will run Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5. Tickets and showtimes can be found here.

Oct. 28, 2023

Monster Science Halloween Party | Flint Children’s Museum

The Flint Children’s Museum promises “Boo Bubbles,” “Fizzy Cauldrons,” and “Spider Web Weaving” at this family-friendly Halloween event. Registration by phone (810-767-KIDS) is required for either session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Halloween Happenings | Flint Institute of Arts

The Flint Institute of Arts’ family-friendly Halloween event encourages attendees to show up in costume and enjoy a “spooky scavenger hunt” through its galleries and special art-making activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trunk-Or-Treat | Bountiful Love Ministries & House of Capernaum

Organizers are promoting “safe family fun” at this trunk-or-treat event at G-3432 W. Pasadena Ave. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a trunk decorating contest, and registration remains open.

Trunk-Or-Treat | West Court Street Church of God

West Court Street Church of God will be hosting a free trunk-or-treat event beginning at 4 p.m. Registration is encouraged.

Trick or Treat on Lewis Street | Latinx Technology and Community Center

The Latinx Technology and Community Center will be hosting a family friendly trick-or-treat experience at 2101 Lewis St. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event notice promises the center will “do it BIG for Halloween” this year, with music, cider and donuts, a costume contest and enough candy for 1,500 youngsters.

Trunk-Or-Treat | YMCA of Greater Flint

Join the staff and volunteers of the YMCA as they bring back their annual trunk-or-treat event at 5219 W. Pierson Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Artful Halloween | Flint Institute of Arts

The FIA is inviting guests to “mask themselves and come in costume” for this aged 21 and over event featuring “ghostly gallery tours, a haunting Hot Shop demonstration, music, food, bewitching elixirs, and spooky surprises.” Tickets are $50 in advance and $75 at the door. The event runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oct. 29, 2023

Fall Block Party | Flint Driven Church

Flint Driven Church, located at 2901 Brown St., promises games and candy for kids alongside live music, prayer and baptisms at its fall block party event from noon to 4 p.m.

“You don’t want to miss the food along with donuts and cider,” organizers noted on social media. “There will also be raffles and give-aways.”

Flint Short Film Freak Out | Flint Local 432

This free film festival featuring local and international short horror films is returning for its second year at Flint Local 432.

The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m. and is intended for adults. It’s put on by the Flint Monster Society. Organizer Chris Ringler noted Flint Short Film Freak Out “is the area’s only horror film festival and a great way to kick off Halloween.”

Oct. 31, 2023

Happy Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat | Riverside West Park

Organizers are calling on northeast Flint residents past and present to take part in a neighborhood trunk-or-treat event and children’s coat drive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 6702 Webster Road, near River Park Apartments and Ridgecrest Village. More information on the event and how to donate is available from OnDante Lott at 810-625-5509.