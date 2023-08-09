Flint, MI — Summer isn’t over just yet, and Flint organizers are packing the last of the season’s sun-drenched days with events for residents and guests.

Here’s a line-up of August’s many remaining community-wide and neighborhood happenings:

Models walk the runway for the clothing company Damaged during the 810 Day Fasion Show in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

810 Day

A local holiday celebrating all things 8-1-0 (Flint’s area code), this Thursday, Aug. 10 will see downtown’s Buckham Alley transformed into a foodie’s paradise featuring a variety of vendors, food trucks, performances and demonstrations from 2 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

“We’re highlighting culture,” said Nate Campbell, also known as DJ Chef Nate, one of the day’s organizers. “So it’s a day for culture to come together, centered around food.”

Tasting tickets for the food-focused event, which Campbell has dubbed “Taste of 810,” cost $3 each and will be available at the entrance to the festivities at the corner of Buckham Alley and First Street.

Additionally, fashion show producer Adriana Lanice will showcase local apparel brands and models in a runway show at Flint’s Carriage Town bridge at 4 p.m.

“There are going to be 10 different local designers,” the show producer promised, along with over 50 area models.

The evening will close out with a performance/demonstration between Campbell and Flint rapper Jeff Skigh before the party moves to The Loft for more music from Skigh, King Ca$hes and DJ Chef Nate.

Tunes at Noon

The Greater Flint Arts Council’s Tunes at Noon Festival is ongoing on weekdays through Aug. 18 in Willson Park.

The series’ remaining musical performances on Aug. 10 and 11 as well as Aug. 14 to 18, include jazz, psych funk and blues music.

Tunes at Noon runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Willson Park is sandwiched between the University of Michigan-Flint’s William R. Murchie Science Building and the Flint Farmers’ Market.

Caleb Robinson and Reaching perform at Churchill’s Food & Spirits during Art Walk in downtown Flint on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

August Artwalk

Artwalk, Flint’s monthly downtown art and music showcase, will take place Friday, Aug. 11.

Downtown businesses will be open, with some featuring special exhibitions and performances.

For example, Buckham Gallery plans to showcase multiple artists through its Summer Solo Exhibitions and music by Liz Sevick Cassleman of the band Goat Island. Café Rhema will also be open for a special “Evening of Jazz” event with a full dinner menu and performances by Flint-based musician Erik McIntyre and others.

Artwalk runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Patio Nights at FIA

The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) will be wrapping up its summer Patio Night series with a variety of musical genre performances and family-friendly events:

Aug. 11: Roger Jones Trio (Jazz & Standards)

Aug. 18: FSO Family Night

Aug. 25: Rodeo Drive (Rock, Country, Blues, Funk)

Food service at Patio Nights starts at 5 p.m. with music kicking off at 6 p.m. The event is free, with food and beverages available for purchase.

The FIA is located at 1120 E. Kearsley St. in Flint’s Central Park neighborhood.

Heather Ludowe-Smith and Kyle Colden dance on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Drop Fest

This year marks Flint’s 11th annual Drop Fest, an electronic music festival that boasts 10 stages, live art and dance performances and dozens of vendors across downtown Flint venues and outdoor spaces.

Drop Fest is free and runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Flint Residents Organized for the Good (F.R.O.G.) Porch Fest

Flint’s Porch Fest events run throughout the summer months, and F.R.O.G. will again be hosting their 2023 iteration on Caniff Street between Cloverlawn Drive and Wisner Street on Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 6 p.m.

According to the event’s flyer, guests can expect live music, free food and games.

Open Mic at Totem Books

Totem’s monthly open mic night will take place on Friday Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for residents interested in showcasing their talents or celebrating the talents of others.

Totem Books is located at 620 W. Court St. in Flint’s Grand Traverse neighborhood.

Car enthusiasts and motorists alike gather on Saginaw Street for Back to the Bricks in Downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Back to the Bricks

While this Flint car show and cruise’s main event day is Saturday, Aug. 19, the nonprofit in charge of the celebration of all things automotive is hosting a series of events, such as tune-ups, reunions and concerts, throughout the month.

According to its website, Back to the Bricks attracts over 500,000 car show enthusiasts annually to Genesee County “to celebrate our love of motor vehicles, and the area’s historic role in the automotive industry.”

Back to the Bricks’ main event will take place on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint. Other event information can be found on the nonprofit’s website.

Martin Park Potluck

Flint’s Martin Park neighborhood will be hosting its second annual potluck event on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event flyer promises free food on a “first come first serve” basis alongside the opportunity to reconnect with friends and neighbors. Plan to bring your own lawn chair and stay awhile!

Night at the Market

The Flint Farmers’ Market will be open late for the last of this summer’s “Night at the Market” series on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The event features standard market vendors, some offering special pricing and menu items, until 8 p.m. – three hours after the market’s normal closing time.

Young residents watch a movie at Communities First, Inc.’s ‘Movies Under the Stars’ event on the back lawn of Flint City Hall in Flint, Mich. (Courtesy Communities First, Inc.)

Movies Under the Stars

Flint-based developer Communities First, Inc. will host the last of its “Movies Under the Stars” series on Friday, Aug. 25. The event will offer a community resource fair alongside its feature film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Movies Under the Stars takes place on the lawn behind Flint City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw St. Pre-movie festivities begin at 7 p.m., with films starting at dusk.

Crim runners line up to the starting line based on their pace time of 8:00 during the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in downtown Flint. (Jenifer Veloso | Flint Beat)

HAP Crim Festival of Races

Now in its 46th year, this annual event featuring multiple races and athletic challenges for all ages and skill-levels will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 with related events sprinkled on surrounding dates.

Interested racers can register here, but spectators regularly line the major race’s 10-mile path to cheer on the thousands of locals and visitors who participate, too.

Nate “Country” Metcalf plays with Tyson Dixon during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brownell-Holmes Neighborhood Porch Fest

Also on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Brownell-Holmes neighborhood will be hosting its Porch Fest event for friends and neighbors.

According to the event’s flyer, guests can look forward to “free food, good music, fun for the family, fellowship & friends.” Organizers also told Flint beat there will be a bounce house

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. near 1705 Russett Place.

Did we miss your August event? Let us know by sending an email to team@flintbeat.com or adding your event details in the comments below.