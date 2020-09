Census data is used to fund medical assistance, education, childcare and more

A LIST OF FUNDS DISTRIBUTED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT BASED ON CENSUS DATA

Medical Assistance Program HHS

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program USDA

Medicare Part B Physicians Fee Schedule Services HHS

Highway Planning and Construction DOT

Federal Pell Grant Program ED

National School Lunch Program USDA

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families HHS

Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher HUD

Title 1 Grants to Local Educational Agencies ED

Special Education Grants to States ED

Head Start HHS

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children USDA

Federal Transit Formula Grants DOT

Foster Care Title IV-E HHS

Child Care Mandatory and Matching Funds of the Child Care and Development Fund HHS

Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments Program HUD

State Children’s Health Insurance Program HHS

School Breakfast Program USDA

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance HHS

Hurricane Sandy Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Grants (CDBG-DR) HUD

Unemployment Insurance DOL

Vocational Rehabilitation State Grants ED

Adoption Assistance HHS

Improving Teacher Quality State Grants ED

Crime Victim Assistance DOJ

Community Development Block Grants/Entitlement Grants HUD

Block Grants for Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse HHS

Social Services Block Grant HHS

Federal Transit Capital Investment Grants DOT

Career and Technical Education – Basic Grants to States ED

WIA Dislocated Workers DOL

Home Investment Partnerships Program HHS

Rural Rental Assistance Payments USDA

WIA/WIOA Adult Program DOL

WIA/WIOA Youth Activities DOL

English Language Acquisition Grants ED

Wildlife Restoration DOI

Public Housing Capital Fund HUD

Community Development Block Grants/ State’s Program and Non-Entitlement Grants in Hawaii HUD

Child and Adult Care Food Program USDA

HIV Emergency Relief Project Grants HHS

Formula Grants for Rural Areas DOT

Adult Education – Basic Grants to States ED

Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant to the

Block Grants for Community Mental Health Services HHS

Capital Assistance Program for Elderly Persons and Persons with Disabilities DOT

Special Education Grants for Infants and Families ED

Water and Waste Disposal Systems for Rural Communities USDA

Cooperative Extension Service USDA

Senior Community Service Employment Program DOL

Indian Housing Block Grants HUD

Special Education Preschool Grants ED

Americorps CNCS

Assistance to Firefighters Grant DHS

Emergency Food Assistance Program (Food Commodities) USDA

Emergency Shelter Grants Program HUD

Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program DOJ

Child Welfare Services State Grants HHS

Community Facilities Loans and Grants USDA

Payments to Agricultural Experiment Stations Under the Hatch Act USDA

National Motor Carrier Safety DOT

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS HUD

Weatherization Assistance for Low-Income Persons DOE

Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program (DVOP) DOL

Rural Education ED

Grants to States NFAH

State and Community Highway Safety Grant Program DOT

Violence Against Women Formula Grants DOJ

Supportive Housing for the Elderly HUD

Federal Transit Metropolitan Planning Grants DOT

Fire Management Assistance Grant DHS

Nonpoint Source Implementation Grants EPA

Small Business Development Centers SBA

Developmental Disabilities Basic Support and Advocacy Grants HHS

Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grants HUD

Family Violence Prevention and Services/Grants for Battered Women’s Shelters Grants to States and Indian Tribes HHS

Emergency Food Assistance Program (Administrative

Economic Adjustment Assistance DOC

Water Pollution Control State, Interstate, and Tribal Program Support EPA

Cooperative Agreement to Support Navigators in Federally Facilitated and State Partnership Marketplaces HHS

Coastal Zone Management Administration Awards DOC

Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness HHS

Leaking Underground Storage Tank Trust Fund Program EPA

Basic Center Grant HHS

State Wildlife Grants DOI

Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants (Section 306C) USDA

State Public Water System Supervision EPA

Supportive Housing for Persons with Disabilities HUD

Safe and Drug-Free Schools and Communities State Grants ED

Payments to 1890 Land-Grant Colleges and Tuskegee University USDA

Promotion of the Arts Partnership Agreements NFAH

Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Allocation to States DOJ

Abstinence Education Program HHS

Native American Employment and Training DOL

Promotion of the Humanities Federal/State Partnership NFAH

Hazardous Waste Management State Program Support EPA

Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness HHS

Historic Preservation Fund Grants-in-Aid DOI

State Energy Program DOE

Emergency Watershed Protection Program USDA

Rural Business Enterprise Grants USDA

Supported Employment Services for Individuals with

Significant Disabilities ED

Special Programs for the Aging Title VI, Part A, Grants to

Indian Tribes Part B, Grants to Native Hawaiians HHS

Child Abuse and Neglect State Grants HHS

Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Assistance Program DOJ

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program USDA

Hunter Education and Safety Program DOI

Program of Protection and Advocacy of Individual Rights ED

Children’s Justice Grants to States HHS

Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant HHS

Special Programs for the Aging Title VII, Chapter 2 Long Term Care Ombudsman Services for Older Individuals HHS

Child Care and Development Block Grant HHS

Emergency Community and Water Assistance Grants USDA

Rehabilitation Services Client Assistance Program ED

Paul Coverdell Forensic Sciences Improvement Grant Program DOJ

Urban Indian Health Services HHS

Beach Monitoring and Notification Program Implementation Grants EPA

Rural Cooperative Development Grants USDA

State Clean Diesel Grant Program EPA

Community Development Block Grants/Special Purpose Grants/Insular Areas HUD

Voting Access for Individuals with Disabilities – Grants for Protection and Advocacy Systems HHS

Special Programs for the Aging Title VII, Chapter 3 Programs for Prevention of Elder Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation HHS

State Underground Water Source Protection EPA

State Grants for Protection and Advocacy Services HHS

Independent Living State Grants ED

Juvenile Accountability Block Grants DOJ

Rural Housing Preservation Grants USDA

Job Access Reverse Commute DOT

Grant Program to Establish a Fund for Financing Water and Wastewater Projects USDA

National Fire Plan – Wildland Urban Interface Community Fire Assistance DOI

Title V Delinquency Prevention Program DOJ

Special Milk Program for Children USDA

Medical Assistance Program HHS

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program USDA

Medicare Part B Physicians Fee Schedule Services HHS

Highway Planning and Construction DOT

Federal Pell Grant Program ED

National School Lunch Program USDA

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families HHS

Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher HUD

Title 1 Grants to Local Educational Agencies ED

Special Education Grants to States ED

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children USDA

Federal Transit Formula Grants DOT

Foster Care Title IV-E HHS

Child Care Mandatory and Matching Funds of the Child Care and Development Fund HHS

Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments Program HUD

Children’s Health Insurance Program HHS

School Breakfast Program USDA

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance HHS

Hurricane Sandy Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Grants (CDBG-DR) HUD

Medicare Part B Physicians Fee Schedule Services HHS

Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher HUD

Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments Program HUD

Hurricane Sandy Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Grants (CDBG-DR) HUD

Vocational Rehabilitation State Grants ED

Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grants HUD

Cooperative Agreement to Support Navigators in Federally Facilitated and State Partnership Marketplaces HHS

Reading First State Grants ED

Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Program DHS

Payments in Lieu of Taxes DOI

Tech-Prep Education ED

State Grants for Innovative Programs ED

Medicaid Transformation Grants HHS

Anti-Gang Initiative DOJ

Byrd Honors Scholarships ED

Work Incentive Grants DOL

Literacy Through School Libraries ED

Voting Access for Individuals with Disabilities Grants to States HHS

New Freedom Program DOT

Comprehensive School Reform Demonstration ED

Citizen Corps DHS