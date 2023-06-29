Flint, MI — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, which means Flint is getting ready for fireworks displays and more.

Here are some events that are happening in and around the city to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

Sounds of Summer Concert

The Flint Institute of Music (FIM) will be hosting a concert for its seventh annual Fourth of July celebration at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The event will take place on the top deck of the Rutherford Parking Ramp in downtown Flint and is free to attend.

The concert will feature DJ Brian Larkin and the Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra, accompanied by student orchestra members from Conservatoire de Limonest in France. Student vocalist Rita Chammas will sing the national anthem at the event.

A July 4, 2019 performance at Atwood Stadium by the Flint Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Limonest Youth Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Flint Institute of Music)

The event will also feature a “Kids Zone” which includes an instrument playground, face painting, games, coloring, bubbles and ice cream.

Once it’s dark, there will be a fireworks show put on in collaboration with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, FIM and the Flint Downtown Development Authority. The show will be synchronized to a musical soundtrack.

Independence Day Celebration with Crossroads Village

Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad is hosting an Independence Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The event will take place at 6140 N. Bray Rd. in Mount Morris, Mich. and feature games and prizes for kids, card making for veterans and an ice cream social at 2 p.m.

Free balloon art will also be available, as well as a stilt walker.

To purchase tickets, visit the Genesee County Parks website. Tickets cost $9 for people aged 13 to 59, $8 for people older than 60 and $7 for children younger than 12 for the “Village Only” option.

The orchestras from the Sounds of Summer event will also be performing at this celebration, with Flint School of Performing Arts student vocalist Jonathan Strnad singing the national anthem.