Flint, MI—Cheers Market has lost its liquor license after a Flint Police Department investigation confirmed the west Flint store was selling alcohol to minors.

The market, located at 2809 W. Court Street, had its license revoked on Aug. 22, 2022, in response to a petition the Flint PD filed with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission upon concluding its investigation.

“This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” said Flint Police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth in a press release. “We will continue to investigate and bring action against businesses that are not operating within the guidelines of the law.”

According to the release, the police department opened its investigation based on resident complaints alleging that Cheers Market had been selling alcohol to minors.

During the investigation, the Flint PD conducted several “controlled buys” wherein underage individuals were able to purchase alcohol from the market—resulting in the petition for Michigan’s alcohol sales regulator to revoke Cheers Market’s liquor license.

“Businesses that sell alcohol to minors not only violate the law, but they damage the fabric of our community,” said city of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley in the same press release. “It takes a village to raise a child, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to look out for the health and safety of our youth. Businesses that put profit before community welfare are not welcome here.”

Flint PD confirmed that while Cheers Market can “no longer sell any items with alcohol content,” the store can remain open and sell other goods.