Flint, MI—This weekend be ready to bring out your inner Ahab, Nemo, or Hook for the 2021 Flint River Flotilla.

After a COVID-19 related hiatus, the Flint River Flotilla will be returning to Flint Aug. 7, this time with a “choose your own adventure” theme. Participants can choose different paths along the river, each with unique encounters with mystical animals and characters on display.

Sarah Scheitler, corridor alliance manager for the Flint River Watershed Coalition and event manager for the Flotilla described the event as a “giant floating party down the Flint River.”

Over the course of its seven-year existence, the Flotilla has become one of the summer’s most anticipated events. This year is no different. According to Scheitler, about 300 participants will be taking to the Flint River with tubes, kayaks, canoes, or as Scheitler said “pretty much anything that floats.”

The Flotilla’s path covers about a two-mile-long strip of river which will start at Tenacity Brewing and end at the Mott Park Paddler’s Landing. A shuttle bus running between 9 a.m and 2 p.m. will be available to take participants back to Tenacity after their voyage is complete.

“It’s just a good time to come together as a community and enjoy the river,” Scheitler said.

Admission is $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for free. Tickets and other merch as well as kayaks, floats and life jackets are available for sale and rental here.