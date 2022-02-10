Flint, MI– The city of Flint announced four public input sessions to discuss how to spend $94.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds coming to Flint.

In March of 2021, the city learned that it would be receiving the funding as part of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package intended to aid the country in recovering from the pandemic.

The money has specific eligible uses which are outlined in a 437-page document, and if it is spent incorrectly, the city will have to pay it back. So far, the only item the council has voted to spend the money on is a one-year contract with a compliance firm to help ensure the rest of the spending is done correctly.

“Now that we have our compliance component in place, it’s time to again engage with residents on the next steps,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a press release. “We will continue to build a stronger Flint by making sure these dollars are invested in a way that reflects the community’s priorities.”

Residents are invited to get the latest information on the ARPA spending categories and next steps for Flint at four upcoming community input sessions. Representatives from the recently hired compliance firm, Ernst & Young will be in attendance.

The sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, Feb. 17: Mott Community College Event Center Tuesday, Feb. 22: Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village Thursday, March 3: Accelerated Learning Academy (formerly Scott School) Tuesday, March 8: Insight Institute of Neurosurgery & Neuroscience (IINN)

The Flint City Council is also hosting public input sessions of their own. They held the first session on Feb. 7, but will hold three more with dates and times yet to be announced.

Anyone unable to attend the open sessions can send questions or comments one of four ways:

• Send an email to input@cityofflint.com

• Mail comments to: City of Flint Budget Input, 1101 S. Saginaw St. Room 203, Flint, Michigan 48502

• Write comments and drop them off at Flint City Hall in the red drop box in front of the City Hall entrance.

• Call (810) 237-2000. All callers will be asked to leave a message with their comments, which will be transcribed and included in reports with other submitted comments.