Flint, MI– The City of Flint is urging residents not to park in the streets overnight Feb. 15-16 due to predicted heavy snowfall.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning earlier today for Southeastern Michigan including Genesee County, that is in effect from 6 p.m. today until noon tomorrow.

According to the alert, residents can expect five to eight inches of snow accumulation.

“Our crews are out there day and night, working hard to clear the streets and make them safe for the residents of Flint,” said Transportation Director John Daly. “We have been able to increase plowing in the neighborhoods. Residents can help by not parking in the street so that our plows can better clear the roadway.”