Flint, MI — In a revision to its previous location change announcement, Flint City Council will not be returning to its regular city hall chambers this month.

Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue said the change is due to ongoing renovations of the council’s chambers. Those renovations include “the demolition and removal of chairs, knee wall, molding, and trim work” along with incorporating “new millwork, flooring, seating, and paint work” and audio/visual equipment upgrades, according to a past city press release.

Given the continuing work, Council’s meetings will take place at the following times and locations for the remainder of the month:

Finance, Legislative and Governmental Operations Committee meetings:

Wednesday, Aug. 9 : 5 p.m. in the Dome Auditorium of Flint City Hall

: 5 p.m. in the Dome Auditorium of Flint City Hall Wednesday, Aug. 23: 5 p.m. in the Dome Auditorium of Flint City Hall

Special Affairs Committee and Council meetings:

Monday, Aug. 14 : 4:30 p.m. in the Willard P. Harris Auditorium at the Genesee County Administration Building

: 4:30 p.m. in the Willard P. Harris Auditorium at the Genesee County Administration Building Monday, Aug. 28: 4:30 p.m. in the Willard P. Harris Auditorium at the Genesee County Administration Building

Flint City Hall is located at 1101 S. Saginaw St., and the Genesee County Administration Building is located at 1101 Beach St.