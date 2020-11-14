Flint, MI—Flint City Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Friday that City Hall will shut its doors to the public once again beginning Monday, Nov. 16 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



The public will have access to a newly installed customer service walk-up window located north of the main entrance to City Hall. It will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It’s frustrating, I know. But we have a duty and responsibility to one another to make sure that we’re safe in our community,” Neeley said.

The closing of City Hall will not impact services to the community, fleets and fire will remain “fully engaged,” he said.

Over the past month, Michigan has broken records for weekly confirmed cases. Last week, health officials reported 36,947 new cases across the state.

In Genesee County, more than 600 new cases were reported last week, Neely said.

“Let us be clear: we can’t do things the way we usually do them,” Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, a medical doctor and advisor to the City of Flint, said during the press conference.

He urged residents to practice social distancing this Thanksgiving and for the rest of the holiday season.



“We can’t have 20 relatives in the house. We can’t have those guests in the house as we have in the past… I know that rubs a lot of people the wrong way, but it is the safest course for your family,” he said.

Though the FDA has yet to approve a vaccination, several pharmaceutical companies are getting close. As of Nov. 4, four vaccines have begun large-scale clinical trials in the United States, meaning they are being tested on humans for safety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reynolds reminded residents that it will be a long time before a vaccine is available to the general public.

“We have to do things differently for at least the next year,” he said.

For further questions regarding Flint’s response to the pandemic call 810-766-7015