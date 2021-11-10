Flint, MI— The City of Flint issued a Notice of Violations to Flint Community Schools for “an emergency demolition” of the former Washington Community School, which burned down Oct. 7.

The letter, dated Oct. 13, declares the property an illegal “nuisance” and cites several violations, including extensive fire damage and a partially collapsed building. The district must secure a building permit for demolition and tear down the structure.

Flint Community Schools Board of Education has not yet decided how they wish to proceed and is currently seeking legal advice, Trustee Chris Del Morone said.

Washington Community School closed in 2014 and has been sitting abandoned. Officials have not determined the cause of the fire. The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating, Battalion Fire Chief Steve Cobb said, adding that several walls were knocked down, so firefighters could safely enter the structure, likely destroying evidence.

“For the most part, it’s going to be a write-off, I think,” Cobb said.

The district can appeal the violation within 21 days of the notice, which was received on Oct. 16.