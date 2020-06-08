City of Flint asks residents to be on lookout for suspicious activity

Flint, MI—The City of Flint is asking all residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

The Flint Police Department is working in conjunction with other local agencies to investigate reports that a group or groups of individuals from outside the City of Flint may be attempting to incite violence or create local disturbances.

This alert to residents is being made as a precautionary measure. There are no known immediate threats to the safety or well-being of the community.

“Our residents are our best defense. You are the eyes and ears of this community. We are asking everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 if they see anything unusual,” Flint Police Chief Phil Hart said.

The local community received nationwide attention and praise after hosting a series of peaceful protests in response to the death of George Floyd. The City of Flint actively supported these peaceful protests and worked with organizers to develop a 6-point action plan to address issues of systemic racism.