Flint, MI—The City of Flint has just been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to be used for tire cleanup efforts.

On May 13, EGLE announced it awarded $770,936 in grants to fund 59 community scrap tire drop-off events and other tire cleanups in 72 counties in the state of Michigan.

When tires are properly recycled, they can be “used in asphalt to pave roads, as mulch in gardens and playgrounds, and in manufacturing processes,” according to a press release from EGLE. Scrap tires that are improperly dumped can become a fire hazard and grounds for mosquitoes to breed.

“The City of Flint is excited to have received this $10,000 grant from our partners at the state. This funding will allow us to increase our efforts to clean up tires dumped in the city and help us to continue moving our community forward in a positive direction,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a statement to Flint Beat.

On May 8, the City hosted a tire recycling and buyback program. There were 1,803 tires brought in from Flint, and 4,108 tires brought in countywide.

On May 10, Mayor Neeley announced in a press release that he would be doubling the reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone dumping tires in the city, from $1,000 to $2,000.

“Every indication is that unscrupulous tire businesses are using the City of Flint as their dumping ground. We need residents to join us in our fight against blight. Let’s fight back against all those who would treat our community like a garbage can,” Neeley said in the release.

You can anonymously report illegal dumping by submitting videos or photos to CrimeStoppersofFlint.com or on the free P3 mobile app or you can call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245). Tips that help lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.